331,100 Shares in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Purchased by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 331,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,325,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,497,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,002,258,000 after acquiring an additional 713,379 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3,493.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after purchasing an additional 479,593 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 39.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.8% in the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

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Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a recap explaining why Boston Scientific dipped more than the broader market, noting recent volatility around the company. Useful for context on short‑term market reaction. Article Title

Zacks published a recap explaining why Boston Scientific dipped more than the broader market, noting recent volatility around the company. Useful for context on short‑term market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target for Boston Scientific to $94.00 — a formal analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and may lead some funds to reprice positions. Article Title

Citigroup lowered its price target for Boston Scientific to $94.00 — a formal analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and may lead some funds to reprice positions. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky (reported via PR Newswire) and others say a filed class action alleges Boston Scientific executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — this is the substantive allegation that could lead to discovery, potential damages or settlement risk. Investors should watch pleadings and any company response. Article Title

Levi & Korsinsky (reported via PR Newswire) and others say a filed class action alleges Boston Scientific executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — this is the substantive allegation that could lead to discovery, potential damages or settlement risk. Investors should watch pleadings and any company response. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff law firms (Rosen, Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay Wolke, Robbins Geller, Faruqi, Gross, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) have issued shareholder alerts and deadline reminders (lead‑plaintiff motions due May 4, 2026). The coordinated outreach increases the likelihood of consolidated litigation and underscores ongoing legal scrutiny. Article Title

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $69.15 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.56 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.29.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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