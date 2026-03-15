298,666 Shares in Lightwave Acquisition Corp. $LWACU Purchased by Clear Street Group Inc.

Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lightwave Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWACU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 298,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWACU. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. BCK Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lightwave Acquisition by 31.2% in the third quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 68,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $875,000.

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Lightwave Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LWACU opened at $10.21 on Friday. Lightwave Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

Lightwave Acquisition Profile

Lightwave Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: LWACU) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware in March 2021. Formed as a blank check company, its primary purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company’s management team brings experience from the technology, telecommunications and financial services sectors.

In May 2021, Lightwave Acquisition completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market, raising gross proceeds that have been placed in a trust account pending deployment into a qualified business combination.

See Also

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