24,000 Shares in Diageo plc $DEO Bought by Alpine Fox Capital LLC

Alpine Fox Capital LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Diageo makes up about 1.0% of Alpine Fox Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Diageo Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $77.37 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $75.77 and a 1 year high of $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average is $93.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Argus raised shares of Diageo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

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Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo’s core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

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