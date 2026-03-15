2,025,400 Shares in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD Purchased by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,025,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $23,495,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,680,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $295,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 116.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,076,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $86,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,389 shares during the period. SALT Holding Corp. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 3,039.6% in the second quarter. SALT Holding Corp. now owns 3,623,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,086 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,161,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,306 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 6,354.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,345,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,611 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Vodafone Group Price Performance

Shares of VOD opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17. Vodafone Group PLC has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of Vodafone Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $72.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.

Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.

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