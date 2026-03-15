19,300 Shares in Elastic N.V. $ESTC Bought by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Elastic N.V. has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $449.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.540 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $194,638.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,993.64. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $225,326.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 222,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,219.84. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,375 shares of company stock worth $2,464,797. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

Further Reading

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