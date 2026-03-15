16,800 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Purchased by Candelo Capital Management LP

Candelo Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 4.0% of Candelo Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $338.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $390.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.