1,620,000 Shares in Gemini Space Station, Inc. $GEMI Acquired by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,815,000. Gemini Space Station accounts for 0.9% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,336,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Gemini Space Station during the third quarter worth about $31,994,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gemini Space Station in the third quarter valued at about $25,656,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station in the third quarter worth about $9,547,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station during the third quarter worth about $9,328,000.

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Gemini Space Station Price Performance

Shares of GEMI opened at $7.76 on Friday. Gemini Space Station, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.96 million and a PE ratio of -4.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Gemini Space Station from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Gemini Space Station from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gemini Space Station from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gemini Space Station from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gemini Space Station news, Director Sachin Chand Jaitly sold 39,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $354,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gemini Space Station Company Profile

(Free Report)

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure. Gemini was founded in 2014 to be the most trusted, secure, and easy way to buy, sell, and store crypto assets.

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