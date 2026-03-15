1,540,401 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS Acquired by Clear Street Group Inc.

Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,540,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,372,000. Hims & Hers Health accounts for approximately 0.3% of Clear Street Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $1,317,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth $5,233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 500,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,366,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Hims & Hers Health

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HIMS. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.55. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $617.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Deborah M. Autor sold 7,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $258,952.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,684.25. The trade was a 53.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 8,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $308,767.81. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,045.46. The trade was a 79.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 80,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,696 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

Further Reading

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