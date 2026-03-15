140,000 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Acquired by Cartenna Capital LP

Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,846,000. Dycom Industries accounts for about 1.2% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In related news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total transaction of $1,259,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,883.14. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY stock opened at $347.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.25. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $131.37 and a one year high of $445.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.570-2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $420.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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