130,777 Shares in Applied Digital Corporation $APLD Purchased by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 130,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 24,356.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,219,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,561,000 after buying an additional 5,198,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 23.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,062 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the third quarter worth $69,535,000. Situational Awareness LP raised its position in Applied Digital by 63.3% in the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,591,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the second quarter worth $14,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital Stock Down 1.6%

Applied Digital stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. Applied Digital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.09 and a beta of 7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 12,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 233,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,273,250.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Chuck Hastings sold 45,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,773,718.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 388,372 shares in the company, valued at $14,979,508.04. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 244,593 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,278 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APLD. Arete Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Texas Capital raised shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $56.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Applied Digital

About Applied Digital

(Free Report)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.