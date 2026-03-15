115,578 Shares in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR Acquired by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. Mirion Technologies makes up about 3.8% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,418,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,530,000 after buying an additional 6,651,735 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the third quarter valued at $83,707,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 181.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 713.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,617,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore began coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of MIR stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 169.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $277.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirion Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company’s portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion’s product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

Further Reading

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