Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 4,825 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,974 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up 2.5% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $26,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $810,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $1,251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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DICK’S Sporting Goods News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DICK’S Sporting Goods this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: record consolidated revenue (~$6.23B) and solid comparable‑store strength; management highlighted sales momentum and progress on Foot Locker integration. Press Release

Q4 results beat expectations: record consolidated revenue (~$6.23B) and solid comparable‑store strength; management highlighted sales momentum and progress on Foot Locker integration. Positive Sentiment: Barclays hiked its price target to $264 and moved DKS to “overweight,” signaling bullish analyst conviction that upside remains from the post‑earnings momentum. Benzinga

Barclays hiked its price target to $264 and moved DKS to “overweight,” signaling bullish analyst conviction that upside remains from the post‑earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend to $1.25 (≈3% increase; ~2.5% yield), and the company reiterated capital‑return priorities (buybacks remain a focus), which supports shareholder value over time.

Board raised the quarterly dividend to $1.25 (≈3% increase; ~2.5% yield), and the company reiterated capital‑return priorities (buybacks remain a focus), which supports shareholder value over time. Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary by MarketBeat argues for a late‑year inflection as integration costs fade, supporting a multi‑quarter recovery thesis. MarketBeat

Bullish commentary by MarketBeat argues for a late‑year inflection as integration costs fade, supporting a multi‑quarter recovery thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its target to $250 but kept an “overweight” view — a milder tweak that signals continued medium‑term support despite near‑term concerns. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley trimmed its target to $250 but kept an “overweight” view — a milder tweak that signals continued medium‑term support despite near‑term concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and analyst writeups are available for deeper read; useful for tracking management detail on Foot Locker margins and timing of the expected profitability inflection. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript and analyst writeups are available for deeper read; useful for tracking management detail on Foot Locker margins and timing of the expected profitability inflection. Neutral Sentiment: Brand/marketing initiative: the company’s Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios is premiering a documentary at SXSW — positive for brand but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals. PR Newswire

Brand/marketing initiative: the company’s Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios is premiering a documentary at SXSW — positive for brand but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Profit guidance and margin pressure: FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance ($13.50–$14.50) came in below some consensus/expectations and management flagged near‑term profitability drag from Foot Locker integration — a core reason for selling pressure. CNBC

Profit guidance and margin pressure: FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance ($13.50–$14.50) came in below some consensus/expectations and management flagged near‑term profitability drag from Foot Locker integration — a core reason for selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades/target cuts: Wells Fargo cut its target to $200 and moved to “equal weight,” reflecting skepticism on near‑term upside and weighing on sentiment. Benzinga

Analyst downgrades/target cuts: Wells Fargo cut its target to $200 and moved to “equal weight,” reflecting skepticism on near‑term upside and weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Profitability hit: reported GAAP profits fell materially (reported commentary noted a ~57% decline year‑over‑year), largely due to acquisition and integration costs for Foot Locker. CNBC

Profitability hit: reported GAAP profits fell materially (reported commentary noted a ~57% decline year‑over‑year), largely due to acquisition and integration costs for Foot Locker. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options flow: a spike in put buying signaled hedging or bearish positioning, which can amplify downward moves in the short term.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $192.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $237.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 4.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Further Reading

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