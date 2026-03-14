Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 1.3% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $14,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $162.78 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $103.07 and a 52 week high of $163.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.05.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by activities, such as the construction or provision of oil rigs, drilling equipment, and other energy-related service and equipment (such as seismic data collection), or companies engaged in the exploration, production, marketing, refining, and/or transportation of oil and gas products.

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