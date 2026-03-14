Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Acquires 5,571 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,319 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $81,946.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,575.12. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $67,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 24,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,504.24. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Freedom Capital raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $107.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.91. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.27 and a 1-year high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.74%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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