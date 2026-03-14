Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,101 shares, an increase of 118.5% from the February 12th total of 504 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZLIOY opened at $9.75 on Friday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53.

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Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

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Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd. is a leading China-based manufacturer of construction machinery and sanitation equipment. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Changsha, Hunan, the company has grown through the integration of multiple state-owned machinery factories to become one of the largest heavy equipment producers in Asia. Zoomlion is publicly traded on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges, offering a range of products that serve both domestic and international markets.

Zoomlion’s product portfolio encompasses a broad spectrum of equipment for the construction and agricultural sectors, including concrete machinery, tower cranes, excavators, road rollers and earth-moving equipment.

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