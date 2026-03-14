Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,111 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $31,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 295,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,119,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,751,000 after purchasing an additional 183,686 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 438,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,228,000 after purchasing an additional 40,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,436,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,565,000 after purchasing an additional 917,598 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $115.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.