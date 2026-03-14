ZJK Industrial (NASDAQ:ZJK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of ZJK Industrial (NASDAQ:ZJK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ZJK Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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ZJK Industrial Trading Up 1.0%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZJK Industrial

Shares of ZJK Industrial stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. ZJK Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ZJK Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ZJK Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZJK Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZJK Industrial during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZJK Industrial by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,362 shares during the last quarter.

ZJK Industrial Company Profile

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ZJK Industrial Co Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specialized in manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts products applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers. ZJK Industrial Co Ltd. is based in Shenzhen, China.

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