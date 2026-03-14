Zacks Research Upgrades National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) to “Strong-Buy”

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

NESR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on National Energy Services Reunited to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial set a $21.00 price target on National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

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National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.04.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of National Energy Services Reunited

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 373.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

(Get Free Report)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) is a publicly traded oilfield services company formed in 2021 through a business combination that brought together complementary drilling and production service providers. The company’s mission is to deliver integrated solutions across the upstream oil and gas value chain, combining regional expertise with global operational standards.

NESR’s service portfolio spans drilling, completion and production, offering products and capabilities such as cementing, coiled tubing, hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, pumping services and intervention solutions.

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