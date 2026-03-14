Zacks Research Downgrades SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) to Strong Sell

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on SAB Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered SAB Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAB Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SABS

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 10.50. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $211.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). Analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.

The company’s lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.