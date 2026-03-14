Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 612.50 and last traded at GBX 618. Approximately 1,057,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,495,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 626.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Yellow Cake from GBX 670 to GBX 700 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 704 target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 695 to GBX 680 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Yellow Cake to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 550 to GBX 630 in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 666.80.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YCA

Yellow Cake Stock Performance

About Yellow Cake

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.38 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 641.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 580.65.

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Cake is a London-quoted company, incorporated in Jersey, which offers exposure to the uranium spot price. This is achieved through its strategy of buying and holding U3O8. It may also seek to add value through other uranium-related activities. Yellow Cake and its wholly owned subsidiary (the “Group”) seek to generate returns for shareholders through the appreciation of the value of its holding of U3O8 and its other uranium-related activities in a rising uranium price environment. The business is differentiated from its peers by its ten-year Framework Agreement for the supply of U3O8 with Kazatomprom, the world’s largest uranium producer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.