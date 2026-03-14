XY Capital Ltd Sells 358,371 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. $ZTO

XY Capital Ltd trimmed its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 358,371 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises approximately 1.7% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 61.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.52.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China’s leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO’s service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.

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