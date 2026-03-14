XY Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,452 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 2.6% of XY Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,830.3% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 463,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,005,000 after buying an additional 447,811 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $22,161,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $466.41 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $505.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $490.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Increases Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.6131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

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