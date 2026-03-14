XY Capital Ltd Purchases 75,084 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

XY Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 742.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,084 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 8.0% of XY Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,074.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $527,243,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $184,291,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,208,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,126,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $135.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $322.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $95.73 and a 12 month high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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