XY Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group makes up about 0.9% of XY Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 334,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 101,930 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 104.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 21,379 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 68.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MUFG shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan’s largest banking groups and among the world’s leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG’s core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

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