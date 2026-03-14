XY Capital Ltd Makes New $978,000 Investment in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $FMS

XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth $1,769,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,816,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after buying an additional 153,870 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 816,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,491,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,303,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,319,000 after acquiring an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FMS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.1%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world’s largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company’s primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

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