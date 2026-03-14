XY Capital Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

XY Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 133.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for approximately 1.4% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Baidu by 36.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 53,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 412,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,556,000 after acquiring an additional 68,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $9,328,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Baidu from $159.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Baidu from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.89.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $124.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $165.30.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China’s leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

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