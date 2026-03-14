Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) & Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Head to Head Comparison

Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN – Get Free Report) and Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of Broadwind Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Wuhan General Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Broadwind Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wuhan General Group and Broadwind Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wuhan General Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Broadwind Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Risk and Volatility

Broadwind Energy has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.97%. Given Broadwind Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Broadwind Energy is more favorable than Wuhan General Group.

Wuhan General Group has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadwind Energy has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wuhan General Group and Broadwind Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Broadwind Energy $153.88 million 0.33 $1.15 million $0.22 9.95

Broadwind Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Wuhan General Group.

Profitability

This table compares Wuhan General Group and Broadwind Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A Broadwind Energy 3.32% -1.94% -0.95%

Summary

Broadwind Energy beats Wuhan General Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wuhan General Group

(Get Free Report)

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness. The company offers its products for medical applications, including cancer, mental disorders, chronic pain, and others. Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

About Broadwind Energy

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc. manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets. It offers steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Its Gearing segment provides gearing, gearboxes, and precision machined components to a range of customers in diverse markets, including surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling, infrastructure, onshore and offshore oil and gas fracking and drilling, marine, and other industrial markets. This segment also offers heat treat services for aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer applications. The Industrial Solutions segment provides supply chain solutions for offering instrumentation and controls, valve assemblies, sensor devices, fuel system components, electrical junction boxes and wiring, energy storage services, and electromechanical devices; light fabrication, inventory management, and kitting and assembly services; packaging solutions; and supply chain solutions, light fabrication, inventory management, and kitting and assembly services for combined cycle natural gas turbine market. It sells its products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sectors through its direct sales force and independent sales agents. The company was formerly known as Broadwind Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind, Inc. in May 2020. Broadwind, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

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