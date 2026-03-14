Wrapped Sonic Price Hits $0.0418 on Exchanges (WS)

Wrapped Sonic (WS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Wrapped Sonic has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Sonic has a total market capitalization of $756.37 thousand and $366.43 thousand worth of Wrapped Sonic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Sonic token can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,526.30 or 0.99782085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Sonic

Wrapped Sonic’s launch date was November 30th, 2024. Wrapped Sonic’s total supply is 331,485,330 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,081,977 tokens. Wrapped Sonic’s official website is www.soniclabs.com. Wrapped Sonic’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. The Reddit community for Wrapped Sonic is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic. The official message board for Wrapped Sonic is blog.soniclabs.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Sonic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Sonic (WS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sonic platform. Wrapped Sonic has a current supply of 331,154,013.37357283. The last known price of Wrapped Sonic is 0.04231136 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $414,903.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Sonic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Sonic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Sonic using one of the exchanges listed above.

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