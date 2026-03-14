Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 4500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Worldline Stock Down 79.5%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

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About Worldline

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Worldline is a global leader in payment and transactional services, providing end-to-end solutions to merchants, banks and public sector organizations. Headquartered in France, the company specializes in secure payment processing, digital banking services and mobility solutions, supporting seamless customer experiences across online, in-store and mobile channels.

Worldline’s core offerings include merchant acquiring and point-of-sale services, card and digital payment processing, issuer processing and digital account services.

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