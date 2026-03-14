Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July $GJUL

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (BATS:GJUL – Free Report) by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC owned about 0.20% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $168,000.

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FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.82.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

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