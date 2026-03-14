Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Hold Rating

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

WIX has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Wix.com from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $150.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.90.

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Wix.com Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.39. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $60.22 and a twelve month high of $191.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.45. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 70.04%. The business had revenue of $524.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wix.com will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy up to 40.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 632.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company’s software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

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