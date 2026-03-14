WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 540,443 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the February 12th total of 392,602 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,903 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,903 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXJ. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 182.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 32,495 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Maxele Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

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WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

DXJ traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $155.64. The company had a trading volume of 549,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,235. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.41. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.60 and its 200 day moving average is $143.09.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar. In this sense, the Index hedges against fluctuations in the relative value of the yen against the United States dollar.

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