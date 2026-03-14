Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 18.2% increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 4.1%

WPM stock opened at $139.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.33. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $165.76.

Trending Headlines about Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.58% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $864.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

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Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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