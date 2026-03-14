Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 18.2% increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 4.1%
WPM stock opened at $139.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.33. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $165.76.
Trending Headlines about Wheaton Precious Metals
Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported record 2025 revenue, earnings and operating cash flow; management said core assets (Salobo, Antamina, Peñasquito) and ramping mines (Blackwater, Goose) drove outperformance. PR Newswire: Record Annual Revenue
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat consensus: EPS $1.22 vs. estimates (~$0.91), revenue ~$865M (surged ~127% y/y) driven by higher metal prices and ~35% more GEOs sold—signals stronger cash generation. Yahoo Finance: Q4 Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend 18% to US$0.195/share (first 2026 dividend), continuing a progressive payout policy and returning more capital after record 2025 dividends. Ex-dividend date and payment timing noted in filings. PR Newswire: Dividend Declaration
- Positive Sentiment: Management forecasted stronger 2026 output growth, reinforcing the revenue/production drivers behind the dividend increase and valuation support for a streaming model. Seeking Alpha: Dividend Hike & 2026 Output Forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst activity supportive: Scotiabank nudged up FY estimates and maintains Outperform with a $175 target; RBC remains Buy — adds third-party validation to upside case. MarketBeat: Analyst Notes
- Neutral Sentiment: Company awarded $1M to Cetos Water for wastewater-reuse tech — a sustainability move that supports long-term operating resilience but has limited near-term financial impact. InsiderMonkey: Sustainable Mining Investment
- Neutral Sentiment: Shares showed a modest after-hours uptick following the results and dividend announcement, reflecting immediate positive reception; intraday weakness suggests mixed intraday flows. Yahoo Finance: After-Hours Move
- Negative Sentiment: Despite strong results, the stock is down in regular trading — likely short-term profit-taking and valuation scrutiny (WPM trades at elevated multiples vs. history), which can weigh on the share price until buyers absorb supply.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.
The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.
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