Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,878 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the February 12th total of 886 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,297 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,297 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 58.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

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Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IGI opened at $16.02 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (NYSE: IGI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income while preserving capital through investments primarily in investment-grade fixed-income securities. The trust pursues a total return strategy by allocating assets across a variety of debt instruments, including senior secured and unsecured corporate bonds, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and U.S. government agency obligations.

The fund’s portfolio is actively managed to capitalize on yield opportunities and manage risk, combining top-down macroeconomic analysis with bottom-up credit research.

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