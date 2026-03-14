Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

HOWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut Werewolf Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st.

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Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Werewolf Therapeutics

HOWL opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Werewolf Therapeutics news, Director Luke Evnin sold 58,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $33,618.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,309,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,625.33. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 730,268 shares of company stock worth $467,747 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25,389 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary Conditional Activation Platform is designed to keep therapeutic molecules inert in healthy tissues and selectively activate them within the tumor microenvironment, aiming to enhance anti-tumor efficacy while minimizing systemic toxicity.

Leveraging this platform, Werewolf Therapeutics is advancing multiple programs that include conditionally activated cytokine candidates and bi-specific antibody constructs.

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