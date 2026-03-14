Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,784,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,633 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,097,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,809,220,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,792 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in GE Vernova by 273.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,747 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 170.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,956,000 after purchasing an additional 740,339 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 771.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 763,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,861,000 after buying an additional 675,629 shares in the last quarter.
Trending Headlines about GE Vernova
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management and industry reports say gas-turbine demand is surging and the backlog is growing toward ~$200B by 2028, underpinning revenue visibility and analyst upgrades. GE Vernova Expands Power Role As AI And Grid Backlog Swell
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts have been raising estimates and targets on AI-driven gas-turbine demand and a reported ~$150B backlog, supporting momentum and revisions higher to revenue/earnings forecasts. A Look At GE Vernova (GEV) Valuation After AI Driven Upgrades And US$150b Backlog
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile bullish commentary from Jim Cramer (saying he likes the stock and would buy) can boost retail interest and liquidity in the short term. Jim Cramer on GE Vernova: “I like the stock very much”
- Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is expanding manufacturing and supply capacity (Vietnam, Italy, wind facilities) to meet demand — capex and execution will determine margin leverage and timing of revenue realization. Can GE Vernova’s Capacity Expansion Power the Global Energy Transition?
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profitability concerns: independent analysis flags GEV’s rich multiples versus industrial peers and weaker operating margins, suggesting limited upside if growth slows. That supports short-term profit-taking. Is GEV Stock A Better Pick Than Honeywell And Eaton?
- Negative Sentiment: High past gains and recent run-up (strong YTD performance) raise the risk of short-term volatility and pullbacks as some investors lock in gains despite long-term demand signals. GE Vernova: Road To $1,000 As Estimate Revisions Keep Climbing
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova
GE Vernova Stock Performance
Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $804.45 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $894.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $759.92 and a 200 day moving average of $663.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.
The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.
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