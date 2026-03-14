Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,784,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,633 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,097,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,809,220,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,792 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in GE Vernova by 273.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,747 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 170.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,956,000 after purchasing an additional 740,339 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 771.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 763,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,861,000 after buying an additional 675,629 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Glj Research lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. China Renaissance upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore increased their target price on GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded GE Vernova from a “peer perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.29.

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GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $804.45 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $894.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $759.92 and a 200 day moving average of $663.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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