Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,541,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,257 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,249,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 25.3% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,615,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,966,000 after acquiring an additional 730,300 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $411,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.91.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $115.62 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.47 and a 1 year high of $172.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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