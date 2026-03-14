Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 585,974 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,477,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 585,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,583,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 28.8% during the third quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $2,216,850,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Accenture by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 258,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $317.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $266.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Accenture from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.35.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $196.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $188.73 and a fifty-two week high of $326.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Catherine Kiernan Hogan sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $185,413.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,439.84. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $289,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,887.70. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture News Roundup

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About Accenture

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Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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