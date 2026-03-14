Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,848,023 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,992,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848,023 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,918,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Second Line Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.

View Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $174.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $191.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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