Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,935,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 942,566 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,828,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $239,348.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,792.48. The trade was a 17.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EMR stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $165.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.28%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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