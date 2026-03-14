Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,287,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,060 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,104,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 93.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.5%

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,419.01. This represents a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.25 and a 200-day moving average of $155.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.06.

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About ServiceNow

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ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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