Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.96 Billion Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,294,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 265,078 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,957,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Stryker News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi and some analysts view the pullback as a potential buying opportunity given Stryker’s fundamentals and upcoming catalysts — Citi put together a “90‑day catalyst watch” that sees upside despite the outage. Citi Sees Upside

Citi and some analysts view the pullback as a potential buying opportunity given Stryker’s fundamentals and upcoming catalysts — Citi put together a “90‑day catalyst watch” that sees upside despite the outage. Positive Sentiment: Technicals may offer support: commentators note shares became oversold after the sell‑off and found support at a prior level, suggesting a possible technical bounce for traders. Stock Of The Day: Where Is The Bottom For Stryker?

Technicals may offer support: commentators note shares became oversold after the sell‑off and found support at a prior level, suggesting a possible technical bounce for traders. Neutral Sentiment: Stryker has publicly confirmed a cybersecurity incident and is investigating; the company is communicating updates as the situation evolves. Company Announcement

Stryker has publicly confirmed a cybersecurity incident and is investigating; the company is communicating updates as the situation evolves. Neutral Sentiment: Reporting shows the attack is causing real operational disruption to order processing, manufacturing and shipments — facts investors must watch to judge duration and revenue impact. Reuters: Disruption Report

Reporting shows the attack is causing real operational disruption to order processing, manufacturing and shipments — facts investors must watch to judge duration and revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Hackers claiming Iran linkage (group “Handala”) say the attack included destructive “wiper” activity and exfiltration of large volumes of data — allegations that raise the risk of extended downtime and regulatory/PR fallout. IBTimes: Hacker Claim

Hackers claiming Iran linkage (group “Handala”) say the attack included destructive “wiper” activity and exfiltration of large volumes of data — allegations that raise the risk of extended downtime and regulatory/PR fallout. Negative Sentiment: Operational paralysis from the incident has already pressured the stock, with multiple outlets reporting multi‑percent intraday declines as orders and shipments stall. Yahoo: Shares Fall

Operational paralysis from the incident has already pressured the stock, with multiple outlets reporting multi‑percent intraday declines as orders and shipments stall. Negative Sentiment: Social‑media driven selling amplified volatility — a viral Reddit thread and related headlines accelerated the recent drop, adding short‑term downside risk beyond fundamentals. 24/7 Wall St.: Reddit Impact

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $336.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $328.23 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.20 and a 200-day moving average of $367.71. The company has a market capitalization of $128.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 12.92%.The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $392.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore set a $390.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,814,566.52. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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