Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 3,848,540 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,848,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,358,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Corning by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 111.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 125.0% in the third quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $129.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $162.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.09.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Key Headlines Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $2,000,960.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $450,691.42. The trade was a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,860. This represents a 55.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.