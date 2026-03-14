Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 4,067,922 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,354,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,067,922 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,744,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $1,542,780,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 97.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,310 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,472,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,620 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 28,886.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,526,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,467 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,781,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,330,000 after purchasing an additional 994,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $23,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,651,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,014,275. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $2,070,340.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,357,521.34. The trade was a 19.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 348,418 shares of company stock valued at $54,196,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $159.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.33. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.17 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 26.23%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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