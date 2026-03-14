Webus International (NASDAQ:WETO) Trading Up 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Webus International Limited (NASDAQ:WETO – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.5186 and last traded at $0.4920. 29,561 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 12,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4630.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Webus International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Webus International Stock Up 6.8%

Webus International Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.

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Webus International Ltd. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of mobility solutions with artificial intelligence augmented online support and itinerary management support. The firm offers commute shuttle, customized chartered bus, packaged tour, and other services to customers. The company was founded on February 10, 2022 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

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