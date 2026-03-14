Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Purchases 6,620 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Hasbro by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 15,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $1,590,237.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,266.52. This represents a 23.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina M. Goetter sold 12,429 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,904.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,144.66. The trade was a 15.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 413,342 shares of company stock worth $42,241,679 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $93.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.82. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $97.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

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Hasbro News Roundup

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Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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