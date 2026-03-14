WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,562 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF $HTRB

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 597,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,562 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $20,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 116.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,144,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,083 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,915,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,842,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 109.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 476,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 249,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 13,845,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,952,000 after purchasing an additional 203,270 shares during the last quarter.

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Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $34.82.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Hartford Total Return Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal. HTRB was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).

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