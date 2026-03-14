WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF $PWRD

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF (NASDAQ:PWRD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,824 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TCW Transform Systems ETF were worth $12,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TCW Transform Systems ETF alerts:

TCW Transform Systems ETF Trading Down 2.1%

TCW Transform Systems ETF stock opened at $99.13 on Friday. TCW Transform Systems ETF has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $110.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.97.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Company Profile

Perfect World Co, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates online games. It operates in two segments: PRC operations and International operations. The PRC operating segment includes PRC online game business. The International operating segment includes United States online game business, Runic Games and Unknown Worlds. Its portfolio of self-developed online games includes massively multiplayer online role playing games (MMORPGs): Perfect World, Legend of Martial Arts, Perfect World II, Zhu Xian, Chi Bi, Pocketpet Journey West, Battle of the Immortals, Fantasy Zhu Xian, Forsaken World, Empire of the Immortals, Return of the Condor Heroes and Legend of the Condor Heroes, among others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Transform Systems ETF (NASDAQ:PWRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Transform Systems ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Transform Systems ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.