WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $59.24 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,638 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.7% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $59,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. President Capital upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.21.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,267,780 shares of company stock valued at $229,929,215 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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About NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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