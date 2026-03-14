WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,272 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,674.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,780,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 912,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,950,000 after buying an additional 302,774 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 777,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,726,000 after buying an additional 53,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 728,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after buying an additional 121,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 523,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,814,000 after acquiring an additional 73,117 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $229.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.57. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $129.14 and a twelve month high of $250.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

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